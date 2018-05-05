Connecticut lawmaker clarifies domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker is clarifying comments he made about legislation that aims to reduce the number of domestic violence victims who get arrested, along with their abuser.

Republican Rep. Craig Fishbein of Wallington on Thursday cast the lone vote against a bill requiring police to arrest the person determined to be the dominant aggressor.

A divorce attorney, Fishbein says "sometimes domestic violence is arranged" and "many times it is real."

On Friday, Fishbein issued a statement saying he didn't "illustrate my point to a level appropriate for this sensitive subject." Fishbein says he's seen proceedings where there's a "clear aggressor" and those where false accusations have been made "to sway both police and prosecutors."

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says he was "personally appalled" by Fishbein's comments.