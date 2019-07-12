Connecticut governor issues his first vetoes, nixes 3 bills

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has vetoed three bills, his first since taking office.

The Democrat nixed one piece of legislation Friday that would have made the theft of cooking oils a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison. In his veto message, Lamont says it's already a crime to steal these products and the bill would have imposed a much tougher penalty on someone who steals even a small amount of vegetable oil or animal fats.

Lamont also vetoed a bill he says would weaken a requirement that real estate brokers tell prospective buyers when they're representing the interests of the seller. He says another bill he vetoed made "significant policy changes" concerning employee wages without sufficient study.

He's signed a total of 223 bills.