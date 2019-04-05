Congressmen shun money of donor charged with regulator bribe

FILE - In this June 3, 2017 file photo North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C. Hayes won't seek re-election to the post after all, the former congressman announced Monday, April 1, 2019.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina congressmen say they're giving up political contributions they received from a big donor charged in federal indictments with trying to bribe the state's insurance commissioner.

Spokesmen for U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd said Friday that they're giving up money received from Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

Hudson spokeswoman Tatum Gibson says the congressman is sending $15,400 to charities supporting families and veterans around Fort Bragg, but didn't provide their names. Gibson says another $62,800 from Lindberg went to a joint fundraising committee and is now controlled by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

A Budd spokesman says his sole $2,700 contribution from Lindberg is going to a child abuse organization.

Spokesmen for Rep. Mark Walker did not respond to requests for comment.