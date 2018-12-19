Comment on Thai Miss Universe gown earns complaint to police

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai social media influencer who criticized a gown worn by her country's Miss Universe contestant could end up in court after another online personality filed a complaint with police charging that her thumbs-down fashion comment defamed the royal family.

Kitjanut Chaiyosburana, a businessman and politician, says he filed his complaint after seeing a Facebook post by Wanchaleom Jamneanphol, who disparaged a blue dress designed by Princess Srivannavari Nariratana, a daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Miss Universe Thailand, Sophida Kancharin, wore the gown during a Dec. 5 event that was part of the pageant.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that the defamation complaint had been received and would be investigated. Wanchaleom has already deleted the critical post and apologized Monday to Princess Srivannavari in another Facebook post.