Colorado youth soccer coach sentenced for sex with player

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado youth soccer coach has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a sexual relationship he had with a 15-year-old player.

The Daily Camera reports 36-year-old Philip Hufstader was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in February to sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The girl testified that she and the FC Boulder coach had sex in his car after private soccer lessons in 2017.

Judge Bruce Langer said at the sentencing hearing that Hufstader betrayed the community's trust and this case involved "grooming, stalking and at least 10 admitted inappropriate sexual acts."

Hufstader told the court that he knew his actions were wrong, but he put his "physical and emotional needs above everyone else."

