Colorado woman arrested in 1996 death of newborn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the 1996 death of a newborn girl whose body was found in a garbage bag weighed down with rocks in a northern Colorado reservoir.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 42-year-old Jennifer Katalinich, also known as Jennifer Tjornehoj, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Two boys playing on the shores of Horsetooth Reservoir found the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached, and the county coroner determined she died of asphyxiation. The unidentified girl was later named "Baby Faith."

Katalinich, of Erie, was 18 at the time and was listed as living in a dorm at Colorado State University.

Her attorney, David Mestas, says it is too early in the case to comment.

