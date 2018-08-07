Colorado offers $15K reward for info on goat killings

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Colorado is increasing the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest or citation to those responsible for shooting and killing two mountain goats near a mountain summit last month.

The Vail Daily reports the state's Operation Game Thief program is raising the reward from $5,000 in the case of the goats killed near the summit of Quandary Peak, which lies south of the ski town of Breckenridge.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the two male goats were shot in the head with a pistol sometime on July 3. The goats were between 1 and 2 years old.

Authorities say a felony poaching conviction can lead to jail time and fines that can exceed $20,000 per animal.

___

