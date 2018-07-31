Colorado medical marijuana companies in patent dispute

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado cannabis company is suing another firm in the state for patent infringement of its cannabinoid medical product formula.

United Cannabis Corp. of Golden filed the lawsuit in Denver U.S. District Court on Monday against Pure Hemp Collective of Conifer.

The Denver Post reports the lawsuit seeks an injunction prohibiting Pure Hemp from copying the United Cannabis formulas as well as damages.

A message seeking comment left with Pure Hemp on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

The lawsuit says United Cannabis is a biotechnology company that develops cannabis as a medicine and owns a federal patent for enriched extracts of plant cannabinoids.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com