Colorado man pleads guilty in 5-year-old stepson's death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 5-year-old stepson.

Prosecutors with the Adams County District Attorney's Office say 31-year-old Barney Savedra pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of Malachi Perkins. Savedra is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.

Investigators say deputies called to an apartment complex April 8, 2018, found the boy unresponsive, and an autopsy showed that he had a lacerated spleen, fractured ribs, lacerated lungs and a ruptured liver. His torso, arms and back also were covered in new and healing bruises.

Savedra had been caring for Malachi while the boy's mother was working.