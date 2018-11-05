Colorado man gets 7 years for trying to steal house

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for tricking his girlfriend's 87-year-old grandfather into signing over the deed to his house.

Weld County prosecutors say 34-year-old Jonny Stewart of Evans was sentenced Friday in Greeley.

Prosecutors said in May 2017 Stewart told the victim he wanted to buy the house, which was worth about $190,000. Stewart asked the victim to sign paperwork he needed for a loan.

However, the victim signed a quit claim deed saying he sold the house to Stewart for $100. The Greeley Tribune earlier reported Stewart pressured his brother, a notary public, into notarizing the form.

Stewart was charged in August 2017 with theft, committing a crime against an at-risk person and attempting to disarm a police officer at the time of his arrest.