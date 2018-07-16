Colorado man gets 32 years for baby's death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison in the death of his 6-week-old son last year.

District Judge Marla Prudek handed down the sentence Monday on 22-year-old John L. Ostrander, who had pleaded guilty earlier to child abuse resulting in death.

It was the maximum sentence available under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.

Authorities say Zayden Lee Ostrander died in February 2017. The coroner found that the baby had no fat in his body and his skin hung loose on his body.

The boy's mother, Donica Mirabal, is charged with murder. Her case is still pending.

Prior to his guilty plea in May, Ostrander agreed to give up parental rights of his remaining son and daughter. Both children are now living with their grandparents.