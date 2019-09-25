Colorado grand jury clears police officer in fatal shooting

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado grand jury has cleared a police officer in the fatal shooting of a man who threatened police and residents.

KUSA-TV reports a Boulder County grand jury found no probable cause to charge Longmont Officer Michael Kimbley with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Jesus Ramos.

The grand jury report says Ramos called 911 after firing a gun in his father's Longmont apartment and reporting suicidal thoughts in December 2018.

Ramos told police he had a gun and threatened to kill officers, civilians and himself.

The report says Kimbley fired a rifle once when Ramos fled and struck him in the back. Ramos died in a nearby apartment.

Police did not find a gun at the scene but located the revolver from his father's apartment, which was unloaded.

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com