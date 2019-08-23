Colorado governor orders investigation of district attorney

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered the attorney general to investigate unspecified allegations of "potential criminal activity" by an elected prosecutor in the northeastern corner of the state.

The Aug. 15 order doesn't say what District Attorney Brittny Lewton is accused of doing.

Lewton's attorney, Stan Garnett, said Friday Lewton denies any wrongdoing in her role as DA. Garnett said he doesn't know what the allegations involve.

Polis' order says another district attorney conducted a preliminary inquiry and concluded that further investigation was warranted.

A spokeswoman for Polis and a spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser declined to comment on the allegations.

Lewton, a Republican, was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Her district includes Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties.