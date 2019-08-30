Colombia tribunal orders arrest of 4 FARC leaders who rearm

FILE - In this March, 8, 2018 file photo, Luciano Marin, also known as Ivan Marquez, a leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, pauses during the announcement of the withdrawal of former guerrilla commander Rodrigo Londono from the race for president, citing both criticism of the political process and his serious health problems, at a press conference in Bogota, Colombia. Marin along with a group of former peace negotiators for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia announced in a video published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, that they are taking up arms again following what they considered the failure of conservative President Ivan Duque to guarantee their political rights after the signing of a landmark peace deal. less FILE - In this March, 8, 2018 file photo, Luciano Marin, also known as Ivan Marquez, a leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, pauses during the announcement of the withdrawal of former ... more Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Colombia tribunal orders arrest of 4 FARC leaders who rearm 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's peace tribunal has ordered the arrest of four rebel leaders who appeared in a video Thursday pledging to resume their insurgency.

A tribunal statement says that Luciano Marín, the former chief negotiator for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and top allies who appeared alongside him while heavily armed immediately lost their benefits under the 2016 peace deal on ending a half-century of bloody fighting.

Under terms of the accord, rebels who confess their war crimes and compensate victims are spared jail sentences and protected from extradition to the U.S.

The rebels said they were taking up arms again because the conservative government of President Ivan Duque isn't upholding the accord and stood by as hundreds of leftists and 150 demobilized rebels were slain the past three years.