Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's government says it is investigating a possible plot involving Venezuelans to assassinate President Ivan Duque.

Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said in a video Saturday night that Colombia's intelligence services had been hearing chatter for several months about an alleged plan to kill Duque. He said the arrest in recent days of three Venezuelans in possession of assault weapons had heightened authorities' concern.

Blu Radio reported that the Venezuelans arrested in the northern Caribbean cities of Valledupar and Barranquilla had in their possession an assault rifle with a telescopic scope as well as a mini-Uzi.

The conservative Duque has been leading an effort in Latin America to reject as illegitimate the start of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's second term next month.

There has been no immediate reaction from Venezuela's government.