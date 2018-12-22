College student who was struck by car dies of injuries

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car has died.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Lucas Flint, of Braintree, died after a Dec. 15 crash that authorities blame on drunken driving.

Prosecutors say Flint was hit on Washington Street by 25-year-old Darrell Young, of Quincy. Young faces charges including drunken driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Flint was studying media arts production at Emerson College. A statement from the college says he was a long-time volunteer at the campus radio station.

He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree.

The Ledger says Young was released from custody after posting $25,000 bail. Prosecutors say he could face additional charges after Flint's death.

Young's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

