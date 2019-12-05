Coach intervenes in locker-room fight, charged with assault

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — A high school football coach in Virginia is accused of assault after allegedly pushing one of his players in a locker room.

New Kent County Sheriff J.J. “Joe” McLaughlin told news outlets that John William Fulks, 42, was arrested and released Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

WRIC-TV interviewed the mother of the player involved on camera. She didn't want to be identified, but says the head coach at New Kent High School pushed her son from behind while breaking up a locker-room food fight between other players. She says the coach called and apologized about 30 minutes later, but her son still thinks Fulks should not be a coach or work with kids anymore.

Authorities say no additional details would be released because the incident involved a juvenile. It's unclear whether Fulks had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.