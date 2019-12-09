Closing statements scheduled in doctor killings trial

Closing statements in the trial of a man charged with killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium are scheduled for Monday.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the May 2017 deaths of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos.

Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims but had once worked as a concierge in their building, prosecutors said.

Authorities believe robbery was the motive for the stabbings, as the suspect had a bagful of jewelry from the condo in a bag when he was caught. He told investigators that he was homeless, had no money and planned to sell the jewelry.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Field, 49, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

Teixeira did not take the stand in the trial, but told investigators that he was having an affair with Bolanos and went to the building to meet her. He said Field came home and became enraged, and killed Bolanos. Teixeira said he killed Field in self-defense.

Prosecutor John Pappas called the suspect's accounts of events “preposterous.”