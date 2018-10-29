Closing arguments next in ex-trooper's trial in Detroit

Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner testifies, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Bessner whose use of a Taser preceded the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy says he “absolutely” believed the teen was armed and was “shocked” to learn there was no gun. . (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP) less Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner testifies, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Bessner whose use of a Taser preceded the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy ... more Photo: John T. Greilick, AP

Michigan State Patrol troopers pull up next to teenager Damon Grimes as he rides his ATV as seen on this in-car video during court Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Detroit, Mich. A prosecutor has told jurors that a Michigan state trooper used unreasonable force when he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who then crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. Trial opened Tuesday for Bessner, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes. (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP) less Michigan State Patrol troopers pull up next to teenager Damon Grimes as he rides his ATV as seen on this in-car video during court Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Detroit, Mich. A prosecutor has told jurors that a ... more Photo: Todd McInturf, AP

DETROIT (AP) — Jurors will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Michigan state trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser moments before the teen crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner and another trooper were pursuing Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes on a Detroit street in August 2017. Bessner told jurors last week that he believed the teen had a gun, although he admitted that he didn't report that suspicion after the crash. Grimes wasn't armed.

Closing arguments are set for Monday. Bessner is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He quit the state police job after the incident.

Bessner calls the boy's death a "terrible tragedy." He says he "absolutely" believed Grimes was armed. He says he feared he might be ambushed.