Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies

LONDON (AP) — Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, has died. He was 92.

Von Bulow's son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, tells The New York Times that von Bulow died at his home in London on Saturday.

The tall, aristocratic von Bulow was charged with putting his wife, Martha "Sunny" von Bulow, into an irreversible coma to gain her fortune so he could live with his mistress. He was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island, that was widely followed with its high society overtones about possible attempted murder by insulin injection.

The conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at his second trial in 1985.

