City refuses subpoena for data in police shooting of man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is refusing to comply with a subpoena for evidence regarding a Huntsville police officer indicted in the death of an armed man police say was suicidal.

News outlets report prosecutors asked a judge Monday to force the city to hand over evidence from Officer William Darby's internal affairs review and board hearing.

Darby was cleared of wrongdoing by the department in the April death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. He was then indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder.

Police say Parker called police and said he was suicidal and armed. Police say Darby responded to the call and shot Parker when he failed to drop his weapon.

Court records say Huntsville has refused several requests by prosecutors for evidence, including a subpoena last month.