City pays $143K to settle suit over woman's botched arrest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city has paid $143,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by an 88-year-old woman who said she was arrested and injured by officers who went to the wrong address.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the settlement stems from the 2015 arrest of Phyllis Stankiewicz by two Pittsfield officers sent to the wrong home for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a bat.

The woman's attorney says she was "roughed up" and arrested without probable cause at her own home despite informing officers of their error.

The payment was revealed after a months-long process during which the city argued the settlement was exempt from public disclosure, but was overruled by the Secretary of State's office.

The city paid a $7,500 deductible, and its insurance carrier paid the rest.

