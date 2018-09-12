City investigates firefighter charged in drunk drive to call

BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine city is investigating a firefighter who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while working as a paramedic.

The Times Record reports firefighter James Perry was responding to a suspected drowning as a paramedic for Mid Coast Hospital. He has been placed on leave by the hospital and the city of Bath, which employs him as a firefighter.

Police say they noticed signs of impairment after arriving at the scene and interacting with the 54-year-old Perry. He was then arrested. Perry was later released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

A reporter's phone call to a number listed as Perry's home did not go through because the number came up disconnected on Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Times Record, http://www.timesrecord.com