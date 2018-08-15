Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job
Marc Levy, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Image 1of/17
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 17
The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, left the priesthood in 1990, moved to the Orlando area and went on to work at Disney World before he died in 2014.
The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, left the priesthood in 1990, moved to the Orlando area and went on to work at Disney World before he died in 2014.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Image 2 of 17
FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2005, file photo, Baltimore Cardinal William Keeler speaks to reporters before conducting Mass at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, in Baltimore. A new Catholic school in Baltimore will no longer feature the name of a late cardinal accused of failing to act in the case of priests who abused children in Pennsylvania. Cardinal William H. Keeler had a reputation for transparency as archbishop of Baltimore, releasing in 2002 the names of 57 priests accused of sexual abuse. But a grand jury report released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, details widespread sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses and accuses Keeler of covering up sexual abuse allegations while serving as bishop of Harrisburg. less
FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2005, file photo, Baltimore Cardinal William Keeler speaks to reporters before conducting Mass at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, in Baltimore. A new Catholic school in ... more
Photo: Gail Burton, AP
Image 3 of 17
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 1979 file photo, the Most Rev. William H. Keeler, left, is shown prior to his ordination as auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg in the rectory of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pa. Standing at center is John Cardinal Krol of Philadelphia, and at right is Archbishop Jean Jadot, the pope's apostolic delegate to the United States. A new Catholic school in Baltimore will no longer feature the name of the late cardinal Keeler, who is accused of failing to act in the case of priests who abused children in Pennsylvania. News outlets report a grand jury report released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, detailing widespread sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses says Cardinal William H. Keeler covered up sexual abuse allegations while serving as bishop of Harrisburg. less
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 1979 file photo, the Most Rev. William H. Keeler, left, is shown prior to his ordination as auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg in the rectory of St. Patrick's Cathedral ... more
Photo: AP
Image 4 of 17
FILE - This Oct. 15, 2000 file photo shows Bishop Charles Grahmann in Dallas. The Catholic Diocese of Dallas says that the Most Rev. Charles Grahmann, whose 17-year tenure as bishop of the diocese was marred by one of the first church sex abuse scandals to explode into public view, has died at age 87. The diocese says in a statement that Grahmann died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in San Antonio following a long illness. He was the sixth bishop of the Dallas diocese and served from 1990 to 2007. less
FILE - This Oct. 15, 2000 file photo shows Bishop Charles Grahmann in Dallas. The Catholic Diocese of Dallas says that the Most Rev. Charles Grahmann, whose 17-year tenure as bishop of the diocese was marred by ... more
Photo: Staff, AP
Image 5 of 17
Robert Mizic, 47, tears up as he watches a press conference on the grand jury report investigating sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Turtle Creek, Pa. Mizic says he was abused by his parish priest at a Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia 35 years ago. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette via AP) less
Robert Mizic, 47, tears up as he watches a press conference on the grand jury report investigating sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Turtle Creek, ... more
Photo: Andrew Rush, AP
Image 6 of 17
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 7 of 17
Victims of clergy sexual abuse and their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Victims of clergy sexual abuse and their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 8 of 17
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico reads a statement during a news conference at the St. Mark Catholic Center in Erie on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. In responding to the state Attorney General's grand jury report on sex abuses in the Catholic Diocese of Erie and five other Pennsylvanian Roman Catholic dioceses, Persico apologized to the victims and detailed steps the diocese is taking to keep abuse from occurring again. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP) less
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico reads a statement during a news conference at the St. Mark Catholic Center in Erie on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. In responding to the state Attorney General's grand jury ... more
Photo: Christopher Millette, AP
Image 9 of 17
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico concludes a news conference at the St. Mark Catholic Center in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. In responding to the state Attorney General's grand jury report on sex abuses in the Catholic Diocese of Erie and five other Pennsylvanian Roman Catholic dioceses, Persico apologized to the victims and detailed steps the diocese is taking to keep abuse from occurring again. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP) less
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico concludes a news conference at the St. Mark Catholic Center in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. In responding to the state Attorney General's grand jury report on ... more
Photo: Christopher Millette, AP
Image 10 of 17
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 11 of 17
Judy Deaven who says her son was a victim of sexual abuse by a priest as a boy reacts as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Judy Deaven who says her son was a victim of sexual abuse by a priest as a boy reacts as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 12 of 17
Victims of clergy sexual abuse, or their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Victims of clergy sexual abuse, or their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 13 of 17
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 14 of 17
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, at podium, speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, at podium, speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 15 of 17
Robert Mizic, 47, watches a press conference on the grand jury report investigating sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Turtle Creek, Pa. Mizic says he was abused by his parish priest at a Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia 35 years ago. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette via AP) less
Robert Mizic, 47, watches a press conference on the grand jury report investigating sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Turtle Creek, Pa. Mizic says ... more
Photo: Andrew Rush, AP
Image 16 of 17
Former priest James Faluszczak, who says he was molested by a priest as a teenager, reacts as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identified more than 1,000 child victims. The grand jury report released Tuesday says that number comes from records in six Roman Catholic dioceses. less
Former priest James Faluszczak, who says he was molested by a priest as a teenager, reacts as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in ... more
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Image 17 of 17
File-This Oct. 1, 2017, file photo shows Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington shaking hands with churchgoers at St. Mathews Cathedral after the Red Mass in Washington. Wuerl is defending himself ahead of a forthcoming grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses. He says the report will be critical of some of his actions as Pittsburgh's bishop. less
File-This Oct. 1, 2017, file photo shows Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington shaking hands with churchgoers at St. Mathews Cathedral after the Red Mass in Washington. Wuerl is defending himself ... more
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania said church officials gave a former priest a positive reference to work at Disney World, even though they'd fielded at least one allegation about him sexually abusing a boy.
The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, left the priesthood in 1990, moved to the Orlando area and went on to work at Disney World before he died in 2014.
The report said Ganster worked at the theme park for 18 years. Ganster drove the train at the Magic Kingdom, according to an obituary in the Orlando Sentinel, which said Ganster worked there for 15 years.
Disney World did not respond to a request for information.
Ganster, who became a priest in 1971, was working at St. Joseph's Church in Easton in the late 1970s when a woman complained to a monsignor that Ganster had gotten in bed with her 13-year-old son on an overnight trip and "hurt" him, the report said. The boy also told his mother that "something happened" in the confession booth, it said.
Now Playing:
The PA Attorney General's office has released video interviews of people who say they are victims of priest sex abuse. A recent reports alleges more than 1,000 children were molested by Pennsylvania priests since 1940. (Aug. 15)
The monsignor told her Ganster would be given counseling and Ganster was promptly reassigned, the report said.
About a decade later, Ganster was on sick leave at a Catholic mental health hospital as he sought to leave the priesthood and get married.
Ganster wrote the Diocese to say he would apply for a job at Disney World and wanted to use the Diocese as a reference, the report said.
Allentown's bishop, Thomas Welsh, wrote to Orlando's bishop that Ganster's problems were "partially sexual" and that he couldn't reassign him. A monsignor separately assured Ganster that he would get a positive reference.
"I am quite sure that the Diocese will be able to give you a positive reference in regard to the work you did during your years of service here as a priest," the monsignor wrote, according to the report.
A diocese spokesman, Matt Kerr, said he knows of no reference letter, or if one was written.
"That should not have happened," Kerr said. "It would not happen today."
More than a decade after Ganster left the priesthood, a man contacted the Allentown Diocese to report that Ganster had victimized him when he was 14 and an altar boy some two decades earlier, the report said.
Ganster fondled, groped and beat him repeatedly, once dragging him across a living room floor by his underwear and once beating him with a metal cross, the report said.
Years later, in 2015, the mother of another victim contacted the Allentown Diocese to report that Ganster abused her then 12-year-old son in 1977, the report said.