Chiropractor pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts chiropractor has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges.

Federal authorities say Richard Rogers, who ran his business out of his Northborough home, pleaded guilty to evading his taxes from 2012 through 2016 by concealing his income from the Internal Revenue Service.

Prosecutors say Rogers encouraged clients to pay in cash, used a nominee bank account to negotiate check payments when he was not paid in cash, paid creditors using postal money orders, and used credit cards opened with a fictitious Social Security number.

He also concealed ownership of his home by titling the property in the name of a trust, and did not file federal tax returns from at least 2008 through 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10. He faces up to five years in prison.