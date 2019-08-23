Chinese embassy says the US is trying to suppress Huawei

TORONTO (AP) — China's embassy in Canada says the U.S. is trying to suppress a Chinese tech giant with unwarranted charges in what it calls "typical bullying behavior."

A spokesman for the embassy said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada is "of course different" from the detentions of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China. He said the U.S. and Canada are guilty of arbitrary detention.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Ottawa on Thursday the cases are "fundamentally different" because Meng is afforded due process in Canada.

Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder. U.S. authorities want her extradited on fraud charges.