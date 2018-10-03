Chilean cardinal goes before prosecutor in sex abuse probe

FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, the archbishop of Santiago, Ricardo Ezzati, gives his first mass after returning from the Vatican, in Santiago. Chile's Catholic church is apologizing for a set of guidelines published on Friday, Sept. 28, that have caused outrage just as the South American country is being rocked by a widespread clerical sex abuse scandal. less FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, the archbishop of Santiago, Ricardo Ezzati, gives his first mass after returning from the Vatican, in Santiago. Chile's Catholic church is apologizing for a set of ... more Photo: Luis Hidalgo, AP Photo: Luis Hidalgo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chilean cardinal goes before prosecutor in sex abuse probe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A prosecutor in Chile is questioning the archbishop of Santiago about allegedly covering up years of child sex abuse committed by clerics and officials of the country's Catholic Church.

Television images showed Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati arriving to the prosecutor's office Wednesday in the city of Rancagua.

It is not clear if he will testify as a defendant about his alleged role in the cover-up of years of abuse by his top deputy, the Rev. Oscar Munoz.

Chile's clerical sex abuse scandal was unleashed earlier this year when Pope Francis repeatedly discredited victims of the Rev. Fernando Karadima, the country's most notorious predator priest.

Francis eventually recognized "grave errors in judgment." He secured offers of resignation from every active member of Chile's bishops' conference and defrocked Karadima.