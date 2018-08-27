Child welfare bills could have unintended impact, some warn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Caseworkers warn a $21 million reform package could worsen or leave unaddressed long-standing problems in Maine's struggling child welfare system.

A legislative committee Monday discussed Republican Gov. Paul LePage's five bills.

Maine's seen more abuse reports and higher caseloads following LePage administration policy changes requiring more assessments of abuse allegations. The bills would boost caseworker pay, hire more supervisors and criminalize failing to report child abuse.

Several caseworkers called for more front-line jobs, but said support and training is needed to retain workers. Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said she doubts criminal penalties would encourage more child abuse reports.

One bill aims to have Maine only make reasonable efforts to keep families together. But Maine Child Welfare Ombudsman Christine Alberi said what the bill's impact will actually be is unclear.