Child abuse charge against city councilman dropped

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have dropped a child abuse charge that was leveled against a city councilman in the Omaha suburb of Papillion.

Jason Gaines had already pleaded not guilty Nov. 1 to a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse. Gaines was cited in early October after being accused of causing "finger mark bruising" on the arm of his girlfriend's 5-year-old son.

Sarpy County prosecutor Bonnie Moore said in a news release Tuesday that video evidence subsequently provided by Gaines corroborated his account of what happened, so the charge was dropped.