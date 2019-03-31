Chief: Ride share mistake led to death of SC college student

This undated photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Nathaniel David Rowland. Police in South Carolina say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a college student. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a news conference that 24-year-old Rowland was detained early Saturday, March 30, 2019, and that blood was found in his car. (Columbia Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Nathaniel David Rowland. Police in South Carolina say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a college student. Columbia ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chief: Ride share mistake led to death of SC college student 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the man who kidnapped and killed a South Carolina college student who mistakenly thought she was getting in her ride share car was arrested in the same area the next night.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland will be charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

Holbrook says quick DNA testing determined Josephson's blood was in Rowland's car after his arrest Saturday near the same bar district in Columbia where Josephson was kidnapped the night before. The chief says her cellphone was also found in the vehicle.

Holbrook says Rowland activated the child locks so the back doors could only be opened from the outside.

Rowland is being held without bond. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.