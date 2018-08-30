Chief: Police should have called off chase that led to crash

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Mashpee's police chief says officers should have called off a July chase that ended with a crash that killed three.

Chief Scott Carline issued a statement Thursday saying the risk of the pursuit outweighed the need to apprehend the suspect being sought.

Police say 22-year-old Mickey Rivera was fleeing from an officer who tried to stop him for traffic violations July 28 when he crashed head-on into an SUV on Route 28.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, died after the crash. He was a Marine veteran who had just left a visit with his wife and their newborn child.

Rivera died at the scene. A passenger in his car, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette, died days later.

Carline says police "want to hold ourselves accountable to the community."