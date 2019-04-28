Chicago police: No charges for driver who shot carjacker

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who fatally shot a would-be carjacker in Chicago won't be charged with any crime after police determined he acted in self-defense.

Chicago Police tell the Chicago Tribune that an investigation revealed the 41-year-old man was a concealed carry license holder who drew his weapon and fired only after he was confronted with an armed man trying to steal his car.

The shooting happened early Friday. Police say the man was driving a BMW in the downtown area when his vehicle was rear ended. When the driver got out, he was confronted by a man who pulled out a gun, announced a carjacking and demanded the man's keys. When the gunman pushed the man into the BMW, the man grabbed his weapon and shot the carjacker in the head.