Chicago man face federal charges in alleged carjacking spree

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly went on a carjacking spree that stretched from the city's West Side to its Gold Coast is facing federal charges.

Earrious Moore is charged with two carjackings, three attempted carjackings and five counts of brandishing or discharging a gun during the alleged April 26 crime spree.

According to federal prosecutors, each of the weapons charges carries up to life imprisonment, while the carjacking counts have sentences of up to 25 years in prison.

The 23-year-old Moore has been held without bail since his arrest. His lawyer has said she is concerned about his mental health.

Over several hours, Moore allegedly carjacked two vehicles, including that of an undercover Chicago police officer, attempted three others and shot two men. He was arrested after he ran into the lobby of a condominium.