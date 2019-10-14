Chicago man charged with killing 5 neighbors due in court

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man charged with gunning down five of his neighbors over the weekend is due in court.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Krysztof Marek's hearing Monday comes after he was charged with a fifth count of first-degree murder following Sunday's death of a woman. The four other victims were pronounced dead a short time after Saturday's shooting.

Guglielmi says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the 66-year-old Marek and his neighbors. Marek allegedly went into a neighbor's apartment and shot four people as they ate dinner and then went to a unit on the floor above and shot the woman.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting but they said Marek had a history of problems with his neighbors.