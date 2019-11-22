Chicago man charged in robbery that led to deadly shootout

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged an alleged getaway driver in an armed bank robbery that ended with a shootout in Chicago that left the gunman dead and a police officer and teenage bystander wounded.

The Chicago Tribune reports 32-year-old Maurice Murphy, of Chicago, was charged Friday the robbery of the bank in suburban Des Plaines.

According to the complaint, Murphy was the getaway driver when Christopher Terrell Willis, of Chicago, robbed the bank at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police say the two drove off and ditched the car before Willis, driving alone in another car, led police on a high-speed chase into Chicago. In the shootout, Willis shot the Chicago officer in the head before he was killed by police. Authorities say it’s likely the teen was shot by a suburban police officer.

The officer and the teen are expected to survive.