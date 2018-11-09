Chicago man blamed for swastikas, charged with hate crimes

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with felony counts of committing a hate crime after a surveillance camera captured him scrawling the swastika symbol on property in his neighborhood.

In a news release on Friday, the police department says that 51-year-old Heath Levey was taken into custody after a review of home surveillance footage. Police say the emblem of the German Nazi Party and other graffiti was drawn with chalk on garages and fences in the Buena Park neighborhood where Levey lives.

Levey was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement in the incident. The Chicago Tribune reports that he was sentenced to 18 months' probation in 2016 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Levey is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.