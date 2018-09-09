Chase after stolen truck ends in arrest of 13-year-old boy

BLANCHARD, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 15-minute chase after a stolen pickup truck ended with the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.

Caddo Parish sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says the incident began after Blanchard police reported that three males had been seen trying to get into vehicles, and had left early Saturday in two Ford F-10 pickup trucks and a Toyota Camry.

She says in a news release that sheriff's deputies chased them, but the three vehicles headed off in different directions at a traffic stop.

Sheriff's Deputy Marc Herring says deputies, Shreveport police and Louisiana State Police chased one of the trucks, finally putting down a spike strip to disable it. The boy got out and was arrested.

The other two vehicles were found abandoned.

All three had been stolen.