Charity founded in honor of slain officer awards 1st grants

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A charity founded in honor of a slain Massachusetts police officer has awarded its first grants.

The Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations.

The initial recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford; Stonehill College; and YMCA Cape Cod, which received $500 apiece; and Westfield State University which received $1,000.

The fund was created and named in honor of the Yarmouth K-9 officer shot and killed in April 2018 while serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable.

Gannon's wife, Dara Gannon, tells the Cape Cod Times that the fund is "supporting things Sean cared deeply about."