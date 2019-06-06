Charges filed in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit cop

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Detroit police officer in a case of domestic violence has been charged with murder.

Sgt. Elaine Williams was off duty at her Garden City home when she was killed Sunday night . Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson was informed of the charges Thursday while in a hospital for an injury related to the incident.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the shooting is a "stark example" of what can happen in cases of domestic violence. After the shooting, Detroit Police Chief James Craig described Williams as a "rising star" in the department.

The 34-year-old had two children and had been an officer for 14 years. It wasn't immediately known if the 35-year-old Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the charges.