Charges dropped in Bend road-rage case

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A prosecutor has dismissed charges that had been filed against a man accused of road rage in Bend.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Monday his job is to seek justice, not convictions, and he has no confidence in the credibility of the women who accused Jay Barbeau of attacking them June 1.

He said one woman is the alleged culprit in a separate case of road rage, and the other woman claimed an injury that was later debunked by medical records.

Barbeau had been charged with assault, reckless driving and criminal mischief.