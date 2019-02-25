Central IN pediatrician accused of sexually abusing 3 boys

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana pediatrician is facing charges alleging he sexually abused three boys.

Forty-one year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown is charged with one count of child molestation involving a 12-year-old boy and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification involving boys 16 and 14 years old.

The Lebanon Reporter reports the 12-year-old came forward on Feb. 7 with an accusation that Cavins fondled him during a routine physical three days earlier at a Witham Health Services Pediatrics suite.

After the child molestation count was filed Friday, Lebanon police detectives interviewed the two older boys over the weekend.

Witham CEO Raymond Ingham issued a statement saying Cavins no longer is employed by Witham.

A message seeking comment was left for Cavins' attorney.