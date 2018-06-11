Cedar Falls council member accused of drunken driving

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Falls City Council member has been accused of drunken driving.

Court records say 41-year-old Mark Miller is charged with operating while under the influence, first offense. A University of Northern Iowa police officer's criminal complaint says Miller was arrested after being pulled over early on June 2. The report says Miller's blood alcohol level tested out nearly three times the legal limit.

His attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Miller has represented Cedar Falls 1st Ward since January 2014. He says he hopes the council and the community will support him as he deals with the charge.