Casper corrections employee charged with domestic battery

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An employee at the Casper Re-Entry Center has been charged with domestic violence.

KTWO-AM reports that Brian Heninger made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday on a domestic battery charge.

Heninger called the charges "a grave mistake," saying during his court appearance that he was the victim in the incident.

Geo Group operates the Casper Re-Entry Center.

Geo Vice President of Strategic Marketing Monica Hook says Heninger is on administrative leave without pay. Hook declined to discuss Heninger's role with the company although Heninger says he’s a corrections officer.

Court documents indicate Heninger is free on bond.

