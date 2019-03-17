Carjacking suspect killed, trooper wounded in shootout

STAUNTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering after being wounded during a shootout with a suspected carjacker who was fatally shot.

Officials say state police were informed Saturday by the Glen Carbon Police Department of an armed carjacking in the city. A responding state trooper observed a car being driven northbound on Interstate 55 and tried to pull it over.

Authorities say instead of stopping, a pursuit ensued that ended near Staunton where the auto left the road and became stuck in the median. The driver fled on foot, firing his gun at the trooper, who was struck by a bullet. The trooper fired back, fatally wounding the shooter. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The dead man remained unidentified early Sunday.