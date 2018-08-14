Carjacking suspect faces 2 murder charges in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who had been hospitalized following a wreck has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two men following a carjacking.

News outlets reported that 26-year-old Deon Jamaal Hatten of Jackson was arrested Sunday afternoon by Vicksburg police. Hatten is also charged with carjacking.

Police say Hatten had stolen a pickup truck from a casino around 3 a.m. Aug. 5 before crashing into a car.

Vicksburg Police Lt. Johnnie Edwards said 30-year-old Develle Brinner and 32-year-old Ron Lydell Hedrick died in the crash.

Hatten had been in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center before he was released Sunday and charged.

He's being held in the Warren County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer yet.