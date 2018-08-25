Capitol Watch: Cuomo-Nixon debate, Trump pardons

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon will square off in the first — and likely only — debate before next month's Democratic primary.

Nixon and Cuomo will meet for a televised debate Wednesday at Hofstra University.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is urging lawmakers to pass legislation to make it clear that President Trump's pardon power doesn't extend to anyone charged with state crimes. An unintentional loophole in state law could allow someone pardoned by the president to fight state charges for similar crimes.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood urged lawmakers to tweak the law months ago — and last week Cuomo repeated the call, though he did not call a special legislative session. Lawmakers aren't due to reconvene until January.