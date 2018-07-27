Canisters holding $20K in cash stolen from Arkansas bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in western Arkansas say two suspects are being questioned in the theft of two ATM cash canisters containing $20,000.

Fort Smith police say two bank employees were servicing a Bank of the Ozarks ATM late Thursday when they were approached by two men, who stole the cash canisters and drove off. Both suspects were later apprehended in eastern Oklahoma.

Police say the empty canisters were later found in a drainage underpass, but that a "large portion" of the money has been recovered.

Authorities say both suspects are being held for questioning in the thefts.