California police officer suspected of sexual assault

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a central California police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women.

The Fresno Bee reports Woodlake Police officer Oscar Robles was arrested Thursday. He could face charges including penetration with a foreign object and assault under the color of authority.

It wasn't known Sunday if the 26-year-old has an attorney.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the investigation began last week after a woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by an officer.

A second woman soon came forward saying that the same thing had happened to her.

Detectives say the alleged assaults occurred in January and May.

Boudreaux says in one assault Robles was in uniform. Investigators believe there are other victims.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com