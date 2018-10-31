California mother, boyfriend enter pleas in killing of boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mother and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to torturing and murdering her 10-year-old son in Southern California.

Prosecutors say Heather Barron and Kareem Leiva entered pleas Wednesday after a grand jury indictment was unsealed.

The district attorney's office says the murder charge includes a special circumstance allegation involving the infliction of torture. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the death penalty against the pair, who are due back in court Dec. 3.

Anthony Avalos died in June after being found unresponsive at home in Lancaster, in the desert north of Los Angeles.

Barron called 911 to report her son had fallen down stairs.

The death prompted an audit of LA County's child welfare department. Anthony had been the subject of 13 calls to the department.