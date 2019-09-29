California man held in connection with body in burning car

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body in a burning car.

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported Gerardo Zendejas was arrested Thursday in La Habra.

Authorities say the La Habra resident shot and killed David Pena on Sept. 20 in Pomona.

Police say Pena was sitting in his car and Zendejas shot him after pulling alongside in another vehicle.

Police say Pena was shot several times and the gunshots caused his car to ignite in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Zendejas was being held for lack of $2 million bail and has been scheduled to appear in court Monday.

